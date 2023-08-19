Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society donates food to evacuees

Restaurants Made in India and Quesada is working with the Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society to give food out to evacuees in Kelowna and West Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

The Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society is helping evacuees in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Working with restaurants Made in India and Quesada, volunteers are making and giving out food to evacuees stationed at Prospera Place in Kelowna and stations in West Kelowna.

“As much as we can today, we’re making food for 50-60 people and we’re [making] food for all West Kelowna locations as well,” said a Made in India spokesperson. “This is the only time, you know, and we’re trying to do what we can to help them. This is the only way we can help right now.”

Made in India is making butter chicken, rice, lentil soup and more for evacuees and will be serving both lunch and dinner to as many people as they can for as long as they have to.

Quesada is also helping with food for evacuees in both cities.

“I think it’s my duty to serve the community because we are operating here doing the business here in Kelowna,” said a Quesada spokesperson. “That’s why I’m volunteering and we are going to do it til this is over.”

Panago Pizza and Samosa Place are two other companies that are donating food.

“There’s a free meal for all the evacuees and all the firefighters, anybody visiting their stores,” said the Quesada spokesperson. “I myself [brought] some burritos to this evacuation center here.”

Quesada has two locations open right now, however, the Pier Mac Way location is closed to do an evacuation order.

