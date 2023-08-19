Restaurants Made in India and Quesada is working with the Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society to give food out to evacuees in Kelowna and West Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Restaurants Made in India and Quesada is working with the Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society to give food out to evacuees in Kelowna and West Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society donates food to evacuees

Made in India and Quesada is making food for Kelowna, West Kelowna evacuees

The Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society is helping evacuees in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Working with restaurants Made in India and Quesada, volunteers are making and giving out food to evacuees stationed at Prospera Place in Kelowna and stations in West Kelowna.

“As much as we can today, we’re making food for 50-60 people and we’re [making] food for all West Kelowna locations as well,” said a Made in India spokesperson. “This is the only time, you know, and we’re trying to do what we can to help them. This is the only way we can help right now.”

Made in India is making butter chicken, rice, lentil soup and more for evacuees and will be serving both lunch and dinner to as many people as they can for as long as they have to.

Quesada is also helping with food for evacuees in both cities.

“I think it’s my duty to serve the community because we are operating here doing the business here in Kelowna,” said a Quesada spokesperson. “That’s why I’m volunteering and we are going to do it til this is over.”

Panago Pizza and Samosa Place are two other companies that are donating food.

“There’s a free meal for all the evacuees and all the firefighters, anybody visiting their stores,” said the Quesada spokesperson. “I myself [brought] some burritos to this evacuation center here.”

Quesada has two locations open right now, however, the Pier Mac Way location is closed to do an evacuation order.

READ MORE: ‘We are an army out there’: West Kelowna fire chief

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsFire evacuationFoodKelownaOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP helping to evacuate British Columbians, secure areas
Next story
Update: Further evacuation alerts for Lake Country wildfire

Just Posted

The Hatching Post in West Kelowna is serving free hot dogs to evacuees and frontline workers to help during wildfires. (@thehatchingpost/Instagram)
West Kelowna’s Hatching Post restaurant serving up hot dogs to help evacuees

Restaurants Made in India and Quesada is working with the Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society to give food out to evacuees in Kelowna and West Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society donates food to evacuees

A do not consume water order is in place for Rose Valley in West Kelowna because of the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Grant Rammel/Facebook)
Do not consume water order in place for parts of West Kelowna due to wildfire

A couple watching their neighbourhood burn after being evacuated from West Kelowna on Aug. 17. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Cities on fire: 24 hours in Central Okanagan’s state of emergency