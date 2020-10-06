Kelowna History: A look back at the old post office on Bernard Avenue

Two postcards of the former Kelowna Post Office building have surfaced thanks to Okanagan resident Fred Fleck and the Old Kelowna Facebook group.

Built-in 1937, the building used to sit at Bernard Avenue and Ellis Street and was designed by architect Robert Lyon (1879-1963).

According to Old Kelowna on Facebook, Lyon was known as an accomplished architect of the time. Prior to moving to the Okanagan, he designed industrial structures for the B.C. Electrical Railway during the early expansion of the Vancouver region. The structures were significant for their early, large-scale use of reinforced concrete as a structural and finishing material.

READ MORE: Photos: A look at Kelowna’s hotel history

Lyon also played an important role locally. He designed all of the large fruit packaging warehouses in the Okanagan and the Kootenays throughout the 1920s and 1930s. As a Penticton councillor and local official, Lyon was instrumental in the incorporation of Penticton as a city in 1948 and served as its first mayor.

While the old Kelowna Post Office existed for fewer than 40 years before being demolished in the 1970s, one Kelowna resident said she remembers the building quite fondly.

“When I was just a little girl I used to ride in the car with my dad and we would park in front of this old post office,” recalled Old Kelowna group member Kathleen Waters.

“He would take me by the hand and we would go inside. The interior was amazing. He would buy a book of stamps or sometimes mail a parcel. I have great memories (of it). Years later I stood on the other side of Bernard Avenue and watched a crew of workers knock this old post office to the ground with a wrecking ball. It was a sad day.”

READ MORE: Kelowna History: Police chief kills two in Mayfair Hotel murders of 1932

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Human remains in OKIB vehicle fire ID’ed as Whitehorse woman, deemed homicide
Next story
Ex-PM John Turner eulogized as exemplary politician; COVID limits number of guests

Just Posted

UPDATE: 84-year-old man dies after falling off KVR trail

A 74-year-old hiker with breathing problems was airlifted to hospital in a seperate incident earlier today

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to begin season Nov. 13

Home openers scheduled as 14 of 17 teams will participate in this year’s Junior B season

Kelowna History: A look back at the old post office on Bernard Avenue

The building was designed by architect and former Penticton mayor Robert Lyon

Dog-themed brewery coming to Kelowna

Unleashed Brewing Co. will also provide support to local animal shelters and homes for rescue dogs

Liquid Zoo’s late night operation not in breach of public health orders

Interior Health states the Liquid Zoo is providing full meal service

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

North Okanagan cannabis company in bankruptcy

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. owns 18,000-square-foot facility in Lumby

8 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are two people in hospital and 25 in isolation

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Penticton now home to an officially recognized Craft Beer Week

Home to a flourishing beer scene, the city’s mayor crowned Oct. 16 to 24 Craft Beer Week

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Chantal Kreviazuk brings tour to Okanagan during pandemic

Creekside Theatre hosts two shows of Canadian songstress

Most Read