Kelowna hockey celebrities aim to hit a home run for JoeAnna’s House

Two former NHL players are hosting Homebase 2.0, an online 50/ 50 lottery where half the proceeds go to charity

A few local hockey celebrities will look to hit a home run for Kelowna’s JoeAnna’s House at the annual Homebase Charity Slo-Pitch Tournamnent and All-Star game.

While the tournament won’t be played on the diamond this year, event hosts, NHL stars, Josh Gorges and Blake Comeau, promise that a re-imagined version of the contest can still hit a home run support for JoeAnna’s House.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on social gathering, Gorges and Comeau are announcing Homebase 2.0, an online 50/50 Lottery and ‘friendly’ competition to see who can raise the most funds and claim the coveted Homebase Cup.

Since its inception, the event has proven a winner with both local families and businesses, raising over $320,000 in support of JoeAnna’s House. The event’s title sponsor is Raymond James Kelowna.

“Like so many other things, we’ll play a little differently this year,” said Gorges.

“Homebase 2.0 is a win-win. An online 50/ 50 lottery where half the proceeds go to JoeAnna’s House and half go to the winner. Blake and I can’t say no to a little friendly competition, so we’re slugging it out to see who can raise more money for JoeAnna’s House.”

Since opening in November 2019, JoeAnna’s House has provided a much-needed home away from home for the families of Kelowna General Hospital patients who have had to travel from outside the Central Okanagan for advanced medical care. Its build and continued operation rely solely on the generosity of donors and community fundraising.

“For just a small investment, we can have a big impact for these families,” said Brendan Willis, branch manager for Homebase title sponsor, Raymond James Kelowna.

“And if we’ve learned anything these past few months, it’s that when we work together, we can accomplish big things.”

“The online 50/50 lottery is really a fun way to keep JoeAnna’s House in the hearts and minds of our community, even during the pandemic,” said KGH Foundation CEO, Doug Rankmore.

“I’m grateful to Josh, Blake and our friends at Raymond James Kelowna. Heart attacks, strokes, the premature birth of a child, serious injury, they continue, even during COVID-19. It’s initiatives like Homebase 2.0 that ensure that JoeAnna’s House is open to support families in need even during this time.”

Team Comeau will be looking for revenge as Team Gorges won in 2018 and 2019. Anyone living in B.C. age 19+ can get in on the game, for as little as $10.

Join Team Gorges or Team Comeau. Head to kghfoundation.com to purchase your Homebase 2.0 50/50 lottery tickets.

