Blake Comeau (Left) and Josh Gorges are retired NHL players from Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Kelowna hockey celebrities aim to hit a home run for JoeAnna’s House

Two former NHL players are hosting Homebase 2.0, an online 50/ 50 lottery where half the proceeds go to charity

A few local hockey celebrities will look to hit a home run for Kelowna’s JoeAnna’s House at the annual Homebase Charity Slo-Pitch Tournamnent and All-Star game.

While the tournament won’t be played on the diamond this year, event hosts, NHL stars, Josh Gorges and Blake Comeau, promise that a re-imagined version of the contest can still hit a home run support for JoeAnna’s House.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on social gathering, Gorges and Comeau are announcing Homebase 2.0, an online 50/50 Lottery and ‘friendly’ competition to see who can raise the most funds and claim the coveted Homebase Cup.

Since its inception, the event has proven a winner with both local families and businesses, raising over $320,000 in support of JoeAnna’s House. The event’s title sponsor is Raymond James Kelowna.

“Like so many other things, we’ll play a little differently this year,” said Gorges.

“Homebase 2.0 is a win-win. An online 50/ 50 lottery where half the proceeds go to JoeAnna’s House and half go to the winner. Blake and I can’t say no to a little friendly competition, so we’re slugging it out to see who can raise more money for JoeAnna’s House.”

READ MORE: Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Since opening in November 2019, JoeAnna’s House has provided a much-needed home away from home for the families of Kelowna General Hospital patients who have had to travel from outside the Central Okanagan for advanced medical care. Its build and continued operation rely solely on the generosity of donors and community fundraising.

“For just a small investment, we can have a big impact for these families,” said Brendan Willis, branch manager for Homebase title sponsor, Raymond James Kelowna.

“And if we’ve learned anything these past few months, it’s that when we work together, we can accomplish big things.”

“The online 50/50 lottery is really a fun way to keep JoeAnna’s House in the hearts and minds of our community, even during the pandemic,” said KGH Foundation CEO, Doug Rankmore.

“I’m grateful to Josh, Blake and our friends at Raymond James Kelowna. Heart attacks, strokes, the premature birth of a child, serious injury, they continue, even during COVID-19. It’s initiatives like Homebase 2.0 that ensure that JoeAnna’s House is open to support families in need even during this time.”

Team Comeau will be looking for revenge as Team Gorges won in 2018 and 2019. Anyone living in B.C. age 19+ can get in on the game, for as little as $10.

Join Team Gorges or Team Comeau. Head to kghfoundation.com to purchase your Homebase 2.0 50/50 lottery tickets.

READ MORE: Two Okanagan golf courses crack top 100 Canadian courses

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Princeton man who stole money from firefighters now accused of not paying it back
Next story
‘Give turtles a brake’: Conservation group asking motorists to slow down

Just Posted

Tickets for Dream Lottery include homes in Okanagan

The winner has the option to choose one of eight grand prizes

Kelowna hockey celebrities aim to hit a home run for JoeAnna’s House

Two former NHL players are hosting Homebase 2.0, an online 50/ 50 lottery where half the proceeds go to charity

Snapshot: Seven-year-old boy recognized for rescue on Shuswap Lake

Sicamous RCMP present Cody Krabbendam with certificate for bravery

Two individuals with COVID-19 traced to District on Bernard in Kelowna

The two individuals visited the District on July 12 and July 13

‘Give turtles a brake’: Conservation group asking motorists to slow down

Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

COVID-19: Rental order coming, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Caravan postpones summer show as Okanagan theatre takes a loss

Curtain remains closed and fundraiser campaign started to help local farm theatre

Struggling South Okanagan real estate market rebounds in June

New report by real estate board shows rebound of local housing market in June 2020

Princeton man who stole money from firefighters now accused of not paying it back

A man who was sentenced to community service, in 2019, after robbing… Continue reading

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

Straight from DeHart

Abougoush opens two auto body repair shops

Most Read