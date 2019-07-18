The Kelowna Chiefs entered the 2018/2019 playoffs as the number one seed after finishing first in the KIJHL. Look to repeat last seasons successes when season restarts in August. (Photo: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative)

Kelowna hockey seasons return in 6 weeks

The Kelowna Chiefs are the latest to release their upcoming schedule

It may not feel like the middle of summer with the amount of rain the Okanagan has seen this July, but with only six weeks remaining until hockey returns to Kelowna, the countdown to fall has begun.

The Kelowna Chiefs were the last Okanagan hockey team to release their upcoming schedule for the 2019-2020 season. The West Kelowna Warriors and Kelowna Rockets released their schedules earlier this summer.

Rutland’s Chiefs will pick off from last-year’s most successful season in franchise history on Aug. 30 with pre-season action starting a week before the regular season. The Chiefs will play three pre-season games, two at the Rutland Arena, before the season starts on Sept. 13 against Summerland.

The Chiefs make their regular season home-ice debut on Sept. 14 against the Sicamous Eagles.

Discount season tickets are available until July 31 at kelownachiefs.com.

READ MORE: Pre-season set for Kelowna Rockets

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors schedule released

