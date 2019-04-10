Kelowna Home Depot robbed by man wielding a knife

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers have reported the latest crimes of the week

A Kelowna Home Depot was robbed by a man wielding a knife in late March.

Kelowna RCMP attended Home Depot on Enterprise Way in Kelowna on March 29 after a store manager was threatened by a man leaving the store with unpaid merchandise.

The man was spotted leaving the front entrance wheeling out a garbage can that obviously had heavy goods inside. When confronted, the man pulled a knife out, made a threat and continued on his way, according to Crime Stoppers.

He quickly loaded the goods into a purple Oldsmobile parked near the entrance and fled. It’s believed the suspect got away with approximately $1,000 worth of yard maintenance equipment. He is described as a Caucasian man in his 30s, approximately 6-foot-one tall, with a shaved head, said Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: POLL: Does crime increase as temperatures rise?

Superstore theft

A Loss Prevention Officer from the Real Canadian Superstore on Baron Road called the RCMP on March 8 when a man left the store without paying for his groceries. The man is Caucasian and was wearing a black baseball cap, a black pullover with logo on left side, blue jeans, black gloves and a backpack.

READ MORE: West Kelowna climbs Most Dangerous Cities list

Fuel thefts from city vehicles

The City of West Kelowna fell prey to thieves drilling fuel tanks and stealing gasoline. On April 3, the RCMP was contacted when city vehicles had their gas tanks drilled and gas syphoned at two different locations on two different dates.

One incident happened to two vehicles at an Anders Road municipal parking lot. Video surveillance shows a light coloured two-door car as a possible suspect vehicle and the theft happening between 3:21 and 4:16 a.m. on April 3. The previous day two vehicles parked at the city’s Cameron Road location had their tanks drilled and fuel syphoned in the early morning hours.

READ MORE: Crime Stoppers’ latest Kelowna-based unsolved crimes

Break and enters

West Kelowna RCMP was contacted March 31 when it was discovered a Telus compound located on Main Street was entered overnight. Thieves accessed the lot through an alley and took copper wire from a reel which was found near a dumpster before the thieves could return for it. They also broke into storage compartments on a truck and stole a work belt with hand tools and two bags with unique tools specific to the communication industry, said Crime Stoppers.

You can help solve these crimes by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Kelowna finally responds to downtown crime report

READ MORE: Lake Country car thefts ‘crime of opportunity’

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.