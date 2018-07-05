Kelowna home destroyed by fire

The Kelowna Fire Department put out a fire on Turner Road Wednesday night

A fire destroyed a home in Kelowna Wednesday night.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a residence on fire in the 700 block of Turner Road.

First arriving crews reported a 2.5 storey structure with the rear and the roof fully involved in fire, according to the West Kelowna Fire Department in a news release.

Initial attacks were made from the exterior of the house. After the roof fire was darkened down entry was made into the structure to extinguish interior fire, the release said. The structure sustained major damage.

The three occupants that were in the house at the time escaped without injury. All the occupants are staying with friends or relatives so Emergency Support Services were not needed.

Eighteen personnel were on scene with four engines, a rescue unit, one safety truck and a command unit.

West Kelowna crews were also kept busy Wednesday night as a fire destroyed a home on the Westside and a grass fire threatened homes.

