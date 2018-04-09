Kelowna hosts firefighters training program

Kelowna Fire Department is home this week to the Fire Ground Survival Instructor training program.

Firefighters from across B.C. and as far away as Whitehorse and Saskatchewan are in Kelowna this week for the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Fire Ground Survival Instructor training program.

Hosted by the Kelowna Fire Department—in conjunction with Kelowna Professional Fire Fighters Local 953—the program began Monday and will run until Thursday.

Fire ground survival training ensures that training for Mayday prevention and Mayday operations are consistent for firefighters throughout the fire service.

The training includes how to perform live saving operations in a number of different situations that firefighters could encounter in a building fire—low on air, lost, trapped, disorientated and injured.

The IAFF, The International Association of Fire Chiefs and The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) have developed this program based on investigations and lessons learned from Firefighter Fatality investigations conducted by NIOSH.

The training being conducted in Kelowna trains firefighters how to be instructors in fire ground survival, so they may go back to their respective departments and teach others this valuable course.

Fire departments attending include Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton, Vernon, West Kelowna, Prince George, Trail, Fernie Whitehorse, Nelson and Swift Current.

