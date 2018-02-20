Kelowna hotel project collects community support

The vast majority of people who have weighed in on the Westcorp Hotel project ahead of tonight’s public hearing are in support of the sizeable downtown hotel.

According to the City Clerk’s office, there have been six letters of opposition, one letter of comment and 114 letters of support. Two additional form letters of support have also been submitted.

Council at tonight’s public hearing will have to weigh that input against a city staff reccomendation to not not give the project a development permit because they feel it’s too tall and bulky.

The 33-storey hotel, proposed by Edmonton-based developer Westcorp, is slated for the former Willow Inn site across from Kerry Park at the foot of Queensway.

“The proposal’s overall size, height and massing are overwhelming for the subject property and its unique downtown context,” said a staff report to council. “The property is in close proximity to a number of culturally significant places including Kerry Park and Stuart Park, the Sails, Okanagan Lake, the historical character of Bernard Avenue and the city hall.”

The report says in addition to creating shadows on lower nearby buildings and open space, the height and size of the hotel—including a larger than originally planned floorplate—will create an “overpowering visual presence lacking the sensitivity and integration that development of the subject property needs.”

Westcorp originally was granted permission for a 26-storey hotel tower for the site. The variance permit for that work has expired and a new permit is required for the new plan, publicly released last summer. It’s a 32-storey building featuring 49 residential suites as well as 174 hotel rooms, a restaurant on the 16th floor as well as retail space, another restaurant on the ground floor and a small convention centre.

