Photo by ASHLI BARRETT/Advocate Staff

Kelowna housing prices continue to rise

The aggregate home price in Kelowna grew by 5.4 per cent over last year to $623,706

Kelowna housing prices have increased since last year, says a Royal LePage survey.

According to the Royal LePage house price survey and market survey forecast, the aggregate home price in Kelowna grew by 5.4 per cent over last year to $623,706 in the second quarter of 2018, a Royal LePage news release said.

When broken out by housing type, the aggregate price of a two-storey home and condominium rose 3.9 and 3.7 per cent year-over-year to $701,576 and $386 927, respectively. Meanwhile, the aggregate price of a bungalow leapt 8.3 per cent year-over-year to $641,886.

During the quarter, sales activity fell as prospective purchasers came to grips with new regulations aimed at cooling the market. Yet, this did not deter many millennials and Vancouver residents, who continue to venture into the region to take advantage of the city’s strong economy and affordable home prices, the release said.

“While the speculation tax and new OSFI stress test have hurt many consumers’ purchasing power, fundamentals remain strong in Kelowna’s real estate market,” said Francis Braam, managing broker and owner, Royal LePage Kelowna. “Though it is true that sales in the region are down by almost 20 per cent on an annual basis, they are based on record years. The market continues to thrive, attracting many prospective homeowners into the region with the promise of significant value.”

Over the next three months, sales activity and home values in Kelowna is expected to remain relatively unchanged, the release said.

The Royal LePage National House Price Composite, compiled from proprietary property data in 63 of the nation’s largest real estate markets, showed that the price of a home in Canada will increase 1.9 per cent over the next three months.

Related: Kelowna construction strong for June


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Remains of missing Kelowna man found in Kamloops
Next story
Who doesn’t love wine, riding a bike and food?

Just Posted

Kelowna cannabis company waiting to receive licence

Zen Labs was recently inspected by Health Canada to receive its cannabis licence

Kelowna card game gains popularity by starting campfire conversation

Basecamp Card Co. is taking off in the Okanagan

“The Dream Agency is Hiring!” looks to inspire it’s audience

The evening of laughs, poetry and music fueled by talent and dreams

West Kelowna soccer dome design revealed

The dome will be a permanent sports fixture

Work to join Kelowna water systems underway

First phase of work to link the city and South East Kelowna Irrigation District’s systems starts

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

Kelowna cannabis company waiting to receive licence

Zen Labs was recently inspected by Health Canada to receive its cannabis licence

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Colombia.

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

Most Read