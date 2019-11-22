Revelers at the 2019 Innkeeper’s Gala at the Eldorado Hotel in Kelowna Nov. 16. (Neil Slattery Photography)

Kelowna innkeeper’s fundraiser hits $1 million mark

This year’s Innkeeper’s Gala raises $84,080, pushing 30-year total to more than $1 million

The 30th annual Innkeeper’s Gala in Kelowna lived up to its name.

This year the gala was dubbed the Million Dollar Masquerade, and thanks to the $84,0080 raised at the Nov. 16 event at the Eldorado Hotel, the total raised over the 30 years that the gala has been held hit the $1 million mark.

Money raised at the gala goes to support the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.

“We are pleased to have been able to raise the bar at this year’s Innkeeper’s Gala and further strengthen our community partnership with KGH,” said Eldorado resort’s general manager, Brent Lavery.

According to organizers, the amount raised this year is the most at a single Innkeeper’s Gala in the event’s history.

The fundraiser was started by the Nixon family, then owners of the Eldorado Hotel and continued by Ted Callahan, president and CEO of Argus Properties, which bought the hotel in 2014.

More than 200 people attended this year’s event.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Freezing rain on the way to B.C.’s Fraser Valley, Interior

Just Posted

Kelowna innkeeper’s fundraiser hits $1 million mark

This year’s Innkeeper’s Gala raises $84,080, pushing 30-year total to more than $1 million

Freezing rain, flurries possible for Central and North Okanagan

Risk of freezing rain tonight and Saturday morning in Central, North Okanagan and Connector

Kelowna nominated as a “chill getaway” by LGBTQ+ travel guide

It’s the only Canadian city on the “chill” category

Collision backs up traffic on W.R. Bennett Bridge

The collision happened just before 1 p.m. Friday

Traffic moving slowly after two-vehicle accident closes Ethel Avenue

Accident happened around 12:30 p.m.

PHOTOS: NHL honours B.C. grandma’s battle against cancer in special match

Shea Theodore’s grandmother Kay Darlington dropped the puck at a special ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ game

Vernon’s homeless numbers see modest decrease

An annual fall survey found there are 151 homeless people in the city compared to 161 in 2018

More job cuts fall on Tolko employees, not just Vernon

Forest company trims another 44 positions

Freezing rain on the way to B.C.’s Fraser Valley, Interior

Road conditions will be icy and slippery, Environment Canada warns

Big Hank Lionhart to perform at Dream Café in Penticton

Blues musician to present special collection of holiday music

University of Victoria threatens any athletes who speak about rowing coach probe

Barney Williams has been accused of harassment and abuse

Revelstoke Burger Challenge will return says organizer

The event raised over $4,000 for Revelstoke Library’s learning lab

Mixed responses to proposed propane subsidy in Revelstoke

FortisBC is proposing an amalgamation of propane and natural gas rates

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

Most Read