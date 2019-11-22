Kelowna innkeeper’s fundraiser hits $1 million mark

This year’s Innkeeper’s Gala raises $84,080, pushing 30-year total to more than $1 million

Revelers at the 2019 Innkeeper’s Gala at the Eldorado Hotel in Kelowna Nov. 16. (Neil Slattery Photography)

The 30th annual Innkeeper’s Gala in Kelowna lived up to its name.

This year the gala was dubbed the Million Dollar Masquerade, and thanks to the $84,0080 raised at the Nov. 16 event at the Eldorado Hotel, the total raised over the 30 years that the gala has been held hit the $1 million mark.

Money raised at the gala goes to support the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.

“We are pleased to have been able to raise the bar at this year’s Innkeeper’s Gala and further strengthen our community partnership with KGH,” said Eldorado resort’s general manager, Brent Lavery.

According to organizers, the amount raised this year is the most at a single Innkeeper’s Gala in the event’s history.

The fundraiser was started by the Nixon family, then owners of the Eldorado Hotel and continued by Ted Callahan, president and CEO of Argus Properties, which bought the hotel in 2014.

More than 200 people attended this year’s event.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.