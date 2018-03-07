Kelowna installing more ‘dark fibre’

The city of Kelowna is adding to its ‘dark fibre’ network. —Image: Capital News file

Starting March 12, motorists in Kelowna can expect minor delays on Glenmore Drive, between Snowsell Street and John Hindle Drive, for installation of the city’s dark fibre network.

The work will mainly be on the road shoulder, says the city, but single-lane, alternating traffic will be necessary when construction crosses from the west to the east side of Glenmore Road, south of Galiano Road.

The Glenmore Road section is one of five new areas getting what the city calls its dark fibre network in 2018, with a total budget of $1.14 million. This section involves the installation of 1.4 kilometres of conduit to house the fibre optic communications network and is anticipated for completion on March 31.

The city has already installed approximately 16 kilometres of fibre optic cable to provide high bandwidth data services to a number of civic facilities.

Kelowna City Hall says that is important to residents because it helps improve city service delivery, saves money and attracts investment from the high-tech sector. Kelowna’s dark fibre network has no limits on bandwidth, so organizations that need to move large amounts of data can now move infinite amounts at whatever speeds they want, for a flat monthly fee.

This year, another 20 kilometres of network will be added, more than doubling the size of the entire system to accommodate future city needs and will be available for lease to businesses and institutions.

Learn more about the city’s dark fibre network at kelowna.ca/darkfibre.

