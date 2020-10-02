Kelowna interior designer brings British delicacies to Okanagan

Jules Galloway is the CEO of Evolve Design Build, which has done work for Okanagan organizations

A Kelowna entrepreneur continues to be active in the community, this time by bringing in a sweet and fun store.

Jules Galloway is the CEO of Evolve Design, an interior design company that has done design work for various organizations and offices, including the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna and Foundry Penticton among others.

Now, she’s bringing Limey, The British Shop to Kelowna’s Landmark District, opening on Thursday, Oct. 8. The store is set to offer authentic British merchandise not typically sold in Canada, including chocolate, various candies, and savoury products like meat pies.

“As an immigrant from the UK some 11 years ago, I thought it would be a lighthearted and fun opportunity to open a British store in Kelowna,” she said.

“My fiancé Lee and I felt it was something that people could enjoy right now, amongst all this doom and gloom.”

As an owner of two other businesses within the Landmark District, Galloway has seen firsthand the effects and challenges of COVID-19, which she said is the reason why she is keen on diversifying and opening a new retail location.

From an idea to a brick-and-mortar store, Galloway and her team took just six weeks to pain the store’s walls bright lime green and put imported British products on the shelves.

The store’s opening and ribbon cutting will be attended by the city’s mayor Colin Basran.

Galloway said social media response to the store has been positive so far, with residents sending in order requests through the store’s website and social media profiles.

“Apparently, everyone loves British food. I am so excited to have been able to bring this to our community and so energized by the amount of enjoyment it has brought,” Galloway said.

The store’s ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 1882 Dayton Avenue.

READ: Nuit Blanche bringing a night of art to Kelowna this weekend

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic concerns: Teachers worried about their health, quality of education
Next story
Feds top up relief fund with $600M to help small, medium businesses

Just Posted

COVID cancels main events of Fall Okanagan Wine Festival

One in 10 wineries at risk of closing - said BC Wine Institute

Kelowna interior designer brings British delicacies to Okanagan

Jules Galloway is the CEO of Evolve Design Build, which has done work for Okanagan organizations

Nuit Blanche bringing a night of art to Kelowna this weekend

The festival takes place at multiple locations from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.

COVID-19 exposure on Air Canada flight to Kelowna

Those on Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna on Sept. 23 were possibly exposed

Okanagan Cup Preview: Warriors look to up Vees in weekend doubleheader

Both the West Kelowna Warriors and the Penticton Vees are undefeated after week 1

B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

10,899 tests a record for a single day, Bonnie Henry says

Pandemic concerns: Teachers worried about their health, quality of education

Teachers are feeling stressed about becoming sick, unable to adapt to the new hybrid teaching system

Feds top up relief fund with $600M to help small, medium businesses

Money has also gone to startup companies that need investment to stay afloat

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kelowna interior designer brings British delicacies to Okanagan

Jules Galloway is the CEO of Evolve Design Build, which has done work for Okanagan organizations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP promises carbon neutral province by 2050

Trans Mountain lays first B.C. pipe, LNG Canada continues

COVID exposure likely scenario in SD67, says Interior Health

Nearly 90 per cent of students are back in class, no known cases yet

COVID-19: Airbnb bans one-night reservations over Halloween weekend to stop parties

Those who previously booked such reservations will be reimbursed

Most Read