Kelowna International Airport closure continues to be impacted by wildfires

The ability of flights to operate at YLW is determined by Transport Canada and the airlines

All inbound and outbound flights at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) have been cancelled for Sunday, Aug. 20, until 9 p.m. The status of flights after 9 p.m. and on Monday, Aug 21, is unknown, at this time.

Status of flights scheduled to operate:

after 9 p.m. on Aug. 20, will be determined on a case-by-case basis;

on Monday, Aug. 21, will be dependent on the current status of area wildfires and weather conditions at YLW.

The ability of flights to operate at YLW is determined by Transport Canada and the airlines.

YLW is having ongoing conversations with Transport Canada, Nav Canada and BC Wildfire Services to allow for some operations to resume.

These decisions are dependent on wildfire progression and are made with the safety of the community as the key priority.

If the airspace is opened to allow flights to operate, flight status could be impacted by weather conditions at the airport, such as smoke.

Passengers are asked to check with their airline for updated information about flight status before coming to the airport.

As well, passengers with vehicles parked in short- or long-term parking lots at YLW will not be charged for any additional parking required due to flight cancellations.

Further updates will provided on the YLW website.

READ MORE: OKANAGAN WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Sunday, Aug. 20

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportB.C. Wildfires 2023Kelowna