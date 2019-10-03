Kelowna International Airport conducts mock emergency exercise

The live exercise will include emergency personnel from more than 20 agencies

Emergency crews are descending on Kelowna International Airport this morning to conduct a mock emergency exercise with an airplane.

There will be a significant presence of emergency response vehicles and activity on the east side of the airfield throughout the exercise, which runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. this morning. There will also be controlled smoke and flames.

Local vehicle traffic will not be affected and flights in and out of the airport will not be impacted.

According to officials, a large-scale emergency exercise is conducted every three years to test the airport’s emergency plan, along with those of its emergency response partners. More than 20 agencies will be involved in the mock emergency to practice their skills and find improvements to the agencies’ current response plans.

A Kelowna Capital News reporter will be going live from the exercise on Facebook.

