Okanagn Log Pile bu photographer Fern Helfand is now on display in the terminal Kelonwa’s airport.

Kelowna International Airport looks for artist submissions

The artist installations would be on show next fall

The annual callout to Thompson Okanagan Artists to have the opportunity for a presence at Kelowna International Airport in 2019 opens Nov. 1 and runs to Nov. 30.

All artists residing in the Thompson Okanagan area, from Kamloops to Osoyoos, are welcome to submit their work for the Art Kiosk in the YLW Departures Lounge. The Kiosk, branded “Spirit of the Okanagan,” is managed by Skyway Gourmet Ventures Inc. in consultation with Suk’ʷtəmsqilxʷ West Kelowna Arts Council (SWAC).

Artists are juried by their peers annually on artwork that focuses on Okanagan themes. The cost to submit is $30, which includes membership in SWAC for 2019. The philosophy of the SWAC is to be inclusive of both indigenous and non-indigenous artists.

Skyway processes the sales of artwork, with the artist paying commission of 25 per cent to Skyway and 0.5 per cent to SWAC. The goal is to offer travelers the chance to purchase keepsakes that capture their experiences visiting the valley. All artwork must be original and Okanagan themed.

RELATED: Penticton Art Gallery explores life on the margins of society

“Through the connection of both SWAC and YLW, the beauty of the Okanagan has a showcase of creative local art” said Pat Raphael, chair of SWAC. “It is my pleasure to be involved with such amazing, hardworking individuals. We can only grow and move up supporting one another in this venture.”

RELATED: Kelowna Art Gallery: Culture Days, the launch of the Seniors Tours program

“We’re excited to continue to support this program as it creates a unique sense of place for our passengers,” said Lori Seemann, YLW’s manager of business development and community relations. “We’re proud to showcase the work of local artists and give the 2,500+ passengers who travel through the airport each day, the opportunity to take a small piece of the Okanagan home.”

YLW is one of the single largest economic drivers for jobs and revenues in B.C.’s southern region. Guests from all over the world use YLW as their gateway to experiencing world class, four season recreation and tourism amenities.

To apply and information about criteria, visit their website

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna to get a HomeSense store
Next story
Walmart fined $20K for contaminated food sold after Fort McMurray wildfire

Just Posted

UBC engineers work to protect ecosystems

New research looks at impact of construction on natural habitats

Kelowna International Airport looks for artist submissions

The artist installations would be on show next fall

West Kelowna to get a HomeSense store

Newest tenant of the Snyatan Shopping Centre announces arrival

Lake Country men reunite four years after nearly fatal crash

Stanley Schibler was recovering from a recent liver transplant in his Beaver… Continue reading

Beat the Mondays: Kelowna travel columnist to offer something to daydream about

Meet our new travel columnist. She’s continually on an adventure and now she’s sharing each step.

Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Teachers, parents and pastors Tweet support for sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum

Check your EpiPen packaging for defects before you need it: Health Canada

Agency says the device itself could get stuck inside its holder

Five things to know about the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

U.S. gets more access to Canadian dairy market, and preserving Chapter 19, are at the top

Man allegedly gets violent after wrong Tim Hortons order

Staff at a New Westminster location claim he poured his Iced Capp out and hit another customer

Walmart fined $20K for contaminated food sold after Fort McMurray wildfire

Food exposed to wildfires could be damaged by unsafe temperatures, smoke, fire retardants, and more

Five NHL players looking to avoid last year’s performance in 2018-19 season

Top of the list is the Chicago Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews, with 74 games played, 20 goals, 52 points

NAFTA deal ends preference for B.C. wine in grocery stores in 2019

Dispute settlement panel has supported Canada in softwood talks

Child advocate tells MMIW inquiry child welfare system ‘eats up’ Indigenous kids

Says that the system is set up against the families

U.S. president cheers new USMCA trade deal, heralds end of NAFTA era

President Donald Trump said that the tension between the U.S. and Canada is over

Most Read