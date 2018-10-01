Kelowna International Airport looks for artist submissions

The annual callout to Thompson Okanagan Artists to have the opportunity for a presence at Kelowna International Airport in 2019 opens Nov. 1 and runs to Nov. 30.

All artists residing in the Thompson Okanagan area, from Kamloops to Osoyoos, are welcome to submit their work for the Art Kiosk in the YLW Departures Lounge. The Kiosk, branded “Spirit of the Okanagan,” is managed by Skyway Gourmet Ventures Inc. in consultation with Suk’ʷtəmsqilxʷ West Kelowna Arts Council (SWAC).

Artists are juried by their peers annually on artwork that focuses on Okanagan themes. The cost to submit is $30, which includes membership in SWAC for 2019. The philosophy of the SWAC is to be inclusive of both indigenous and non-indigenous artists.

Skyway processes the sales of artwork, with the artist paying commission of 25 per cent to Skyway and 0.5 per cent to SWAC. The goal is to offer travelers the chance to purchase keepsakes that capture their experiences visiting the valley. All artwork must be original and Okanagan themed.

“Through the connection of both SWAC and YLW, the beauty of the Okanagan has a showcase of creative local art” said Pat Raphael, chair of SWAC. “It is my pleasure to be involved with such amazing, hardworking individuals. We can only grow and move up supporting one another in this venture.”

“We’re excited to continue to support this program as it creates a unique sense of place for our passengers,” said Lori Seemann, YLW’s manager of business development and community relations. “We’re proud to showcase the work of local artists and give the 2,500+ passengers who travel through the airport each day, the opportunity to take a small piece of the Okanagan home.”

YLW is one of the single largest economic drivers for jobs and revenues in B.C.’s southern region. Guests from all over the world use YLW as their gateway to experiencing world class, four season recreation and tourism amenities.

To apply and information about criteria, visit their website

