Kelowna International Airport to increase parking fees in January

The new parking fees will help fund capital and operational costs at the airport

Kelowna International Airport will be increasing its parking fees effective Jan. 5, 2022.

The airport recommended increases to its parking fees at a Kelowna city council meeting on Monday, Nov. 22. According to an airport representative, the new fees reflect similar trends at similar airports, airports within B.C. and parking within the city. This is the first time the airport has recommended a parking fee increase since Dec. 1, 2018.

The fee increases for various lots at the airport will be as follows:

A table outlining the changes to the airport’s parking fees that will come into effect next January. (Screen shot from city staff report)

The new parking fees will be used to fund numerous capital and operational costs at the airport, as well as capital development in the future. The recommended airport fees are forecasted to increase parking revenue by $500,000 in 2022 based on forecasted passenger numbers of 1.67 million.

The airport also recommended a change to the wording for taxi, transportation network service and limousine fees to ensure taxis and transportation services that have contracts with airlines do not incur the $2 pickup or $2 drop-off fees.

