Kelowna is eighth most expensive Canadian city to rent: Report

Kelowna is still the eighth most expensive city in Canada for renting a one or two-bedroom unit, according to a recent rental report.

Out of 24 Canadian cities, the report said Kelowna’s affordability ranking remained unchanged from last January.

In terms of prices, the cost of a one-bedroom unit in Kelowna still increased by almost four per cent to $1,350 since last January. Prices for a two-bedroom unit decreased by three per cent to $1,630 since last January.

Across the province, the report said monthly prices for a one-bedroom rental in Burnaby, BC, increased by over ten per cent to $1,730 since last January. One-bedroom rental prices in Victoria also increased by almost nine per cent to $1,510 since last January.

Toronto and Vancouver are still the most expensive place to rent a one-bedroom unit at $2,300 and $2,150 respectively.

