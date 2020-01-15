Rental prices for a one-bedroom unit have climbed in Kelowna in the last year (File photo) Rental prices for a one-bedroom unit have climbed in Kelowna in the last year (File photo)

Kelowna is eighth most expensive Canadian city to rent: Report

Cost for renting a one-bedroom unit in Kelowna has increased by 3.8 per cent to $1,350 in last year

Kelowna is still the eighth most expensive city in Canada for renting a one or two-bedroom unit, according to a recent rental report.

Out of 24 Canadian cities, the report said Kelowna’s affordability ranking remained unchanged from last January.

In terms of prices, the cost of a one-bedroom unit in Kelowna still increased by almost four per cent to $1,350 since last January. Prices for a two-bedroom unit decreased by three per cent to $1,630 since last January.

Across the province, the report said monthly prices for a one-bedroom rental in Burnaby, BC, increased by over ten per cent to $1,730 since last January. One-bedroom rental prices in Victoria also increased by almost nine per cent to $1,510 since last January.

Toronto and Vancouver are still the most expensive place to rent a one-bedroom unit at $2,300 and $2,150 respectively.

To view the full report, you can visit PadBloggers website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna fundraiser raises awareness about Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Next story
Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication: RCMP

Just Posted

Kelowna is eighth most expensive Canadian city to rent: Report

Cost for renting a one-bedroom unit in Kelowna has increased by 3.8 per cent to $1,350 in last year

Kelowna thieves strike again, stealing car from garage

‘Unfortunately, it is everywhere. It’s just really sad to feel so invaded’

Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis finally opens in West Kelowna

From start to finish, it took 13 months for the store to open up shop

FortisBC warns of energy hikes as temperatures plunge in Kelowna

Take some precautions to reduce the heat loss in your home this winter

RCMP seize smorgasbord of drugs in Kelowna raid

Police seized large amounts of ketamine, cocaine, fentanyl and more after Jan. 10 search

VIDEO: Sadness, silence grip Canada’s universities in honour of Iran plane crash victims

Faculty, staff and students from more than a dozen Canadian post-secondary schools were victims

Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series

Film crews also go to Tofino to watch black bears snap up crabs under massive boulders

WATCH: Vernon Airport beacon fire snuffed in BX

Frigid temperatures posed problems for firefighters, trucks

North Okanagan movie producer’s latest Hollywood film starring Ben Kingsley to hit theatres

Enderby Entertainment’s ‘Death of an Author’ to be released Jan. 17 in selected theatres and On Demand

VIDEO: Who said Vancouver can’t handle a little snow?

Strap on some skis and glide your way through the streets

Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication: RCMP

Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site

North Okanagan movie producer’s latest Hollywood film stars actor Ben Kingsley

Enderby Entertainment’s ‘Death of an Author’ to be released Jan. 17 in selected theatres and On Demand

COLUMN: Considering medically assisted dying

The federal government has undertaken to review of the current legislation

Police watchdog seeking witnesses following death of man in Penticton

In November, a man died days after his arrest in Penticton

Most Read