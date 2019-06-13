Kelowna is home to one of the best white wines in 2019

B.C. had over 800 entries in the national championship

A Kelowna winery is being recognized with a national award for one of the best wines in 2019.

SpearHead Winery won the Best White Wine of the Year trophy for their 2018 Riesling in the All Canadian Wine Championships.

Overall BC had 845 entries with 302 awards, with Ontario trailing behind with 394 entries and 113 awards.

The Best Red Wine of the Year, went to Daydreamer Wines in Naramata, for their 2017 Marcus Ansems Shiraz.

The ACWC is an annual competition that aims to demonstrate Canada’s excellency in wineries.

The championships have been operating since 1981.

To find a full list of the wines that received Canadian medals of merit click here.

READ MORE: Sarah McLachlan set to perform Canadian anthem as Raptors aim for title