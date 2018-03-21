Kelowna is sweeping up what winter has left behind

City of Kelowna goes into street sweeping.

Spring has rolled in and the City of Kelowna has rolled out its sweeping crews..

Colder than normal temperatures has slowed deployment of the street cleaners, but sidewalk and bike lane sweeping has begun in earnest. Road sweeping is expected to begin the week of March 26, weather permitting.

“Residents may have already noticed the small sidewalk and bike lane sweepers at work,” said Stephen Bryans, Roadways Supervisor in a press release.

“Street sweeping is completed in phases, beginning with sidewalks and bike lanes. Once temperatures are consistently above zero, the next phase begins and crews can begin to clean and clear the main roads.”

READ ALSO: POTHOLE NIGHTMARE IN KELOWNA

Residents can make the most out of the spring sweep by moving vehicles off the road as well as any other items that could impede street sweepers such as basketball hoops. Sweeping sand and debris from sidewalks and boulevards into the gutters is also helpful for a clean sweep.

“We ask residents to be patient with regards to street sweeping this year,” said Bryans. “Late season snowfalls and cooler temperatures have resulted in a significant accumulation of dirt and sand over the winter and it may take several passes to clear roads adequately.”

Signage will be in place at least twenty-four hours before an area is scheduled to be swept. Signs may be up longer depending on weather and available sweepers.

Sweepers will be operating 20 hours a day and working to clean up a total of 1,650 lane kilometres of roadways and bike lanes with anticipated completion by mid-May, weather permitting.

For more information on the City’s roadway maintenance, visit kelowna.ca/transportation.

