Image: Black press digital

Kelowna, it’s time to restrict water usage

Twice weekly outdoor water restrictions starts tomorrow

The annual return to twice weekly outdoor water restrictions starts tomorrow for the six water systems operated by the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Each year from June 16 until September 15, Stage 2 water restrictions are in place for customers of the Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry-Shalal Road-Valley of the Sun and Westshore water systems.

Related:Kelowna Integrated Water project construction to begin

“Stage 2 means if needed, outdoor watering is restricted on those six systems to two days each week. RDCO water customers with even number addresses may irrigate outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only water outside on Sunday and Wednesday,” Bruce Smith Communications Officer said.

“If you don’t need to water gardens and lawns on your allotted day and time period, please don’t waste water. By following the outdoor watering restrictions residents help ensure reservoirs are replenished and there’s an adequate water supply for everyone,” Smith said.

The Regional District Water Systems Regulations Bylaw No. 1370 also outlines the hours for automated and manual outdoor irrigation. Customers with automated sprinklers should only water between midnight and 6:00 a.m. on their designated day, while those with manual outdoor irrigation must restrict their watering to between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and midnight on their respective irrigation day.

The rest of the year, between September 16 and June 15 – Stage 1 Restrictions are in place allowing customers to water outdoors on alternating days based on their odd or even street address number.

Related:Water service interrupted in South East Kelowna

While fines are possible for those watering when they shouldn’t, raising awareness successfully results in voluntary compliance. The Regional District water systems provide service to almost 950 connections in the six water system areas.

For more tips on water conservation inside and outside your home, visit the Regional District Water System webpage at regionaldistrict.com/water.

Customers may also sign up there to receive email notifications of any water advisories or special maintenance works affecting their water system.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Just Posted

Kelowna, it’s time to restrict water usage

Twice weekly outdoor water restrictions starts tomorrow

Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in Kelowna

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

Homebase Charity in Kelowna is looking for volunteers

Volunteers must be between the ages of 8 and 11

Former West Kelowna resident charged with child luring to face trial by judge alone

Jonathan Karl Bruenig will return to court June 25 to set a trial date.

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

UPDATE: Cause of Keremeos house fire deemed suspicious

Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department working hard to knockdown house fire

Lumber grading champs rise to the top

Lavington, Prince George workers top 50th annual BC Lumber Grading Championship

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

City Furniture named retailer of the year

Vernon among 22 stores in B.C. and Alberta since first store opened in Prince George in 1976

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

A dandy feast for an uncommon B.C. family

A mother black bear and her four cubs feed on some fresh food in the Cariboo

Lowest tides in years exposes Island seashore

Moon and sun collaborate for significant low tides this summer with more lows predicted to return July 13 and Aug. 11

Most Read