Kelowna killer to be sentenced 8 months after guilty verdict

Waylon Jackson’s family will have to wait another three months until his killer is sentenced.

By Cheryl Wierda

Chad Alphonse was found guilty of manslaughter back in March, following a trial before a jury in a Kelowna courtroom.

During the trial, the court heard that on March 11, 2016, Alphonse and Jackson got into an alcohol-fueled argument after Jackson and his girlfriend, who were guests in Alphonse’s Gerstmar Road home, were causing a disturbance.

The physical altercation between the men ended with Jackson being stabbed three times.

Following the guilty verdict, a pre-sentence report and a Gladue report, used in the sentencing of Aboriginal offenders, were ordered.

Both reports have now been completed and on Monday two days were scheduled for the sentencing hearing.

It is scheduled to take place Oct. 2 and 3.

Alphonse has been on bail throughout the trial and continues to be, today.

