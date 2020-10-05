Kelowna-Lake Country BC Liberal candidate tries ‘reverse door-knocking’

Norm Letnick, vying for re-election for the BC Liberal Party in Kelowna-Lake Country, is changing up his campaign strategies to allow for safer discussions with constituents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rather than the usual door-to-door campaigning in which Letnick would usually partake, he’s inviting voters to come to him in his camper what he’s calling “reverse door knocking.”
“Recognizing the challenges associated with door-knocking during the current pandemic, and in light of my history of having already knocked on thousands of doors during and between past elections, I’m making myself available to voters by travelling and parking my camper in their neighbourhoods,” he said.
“I’ll ensure we sit at least two metres apart in my camper, and the seating areas will be cleaned with disinfectant after each person visits. I’m committed to doing this safely.”
Letnick will be visiting communities across his riding between Oct. 6 and election day on Oct. 24.
Reverse Door-Knocking Locations (4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted):
- Oct 6 – Rutland/Tower Ranch – Across from Rutland Hall
- Oct 7 – Oyama – Across from the Community Hall
- Oct 8 – Commonwealth Rd – Near Holiday Park Resort (3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)
- Oct 9 – Quail Ridge – Carney Park
- Oct 10 – Wilden – Near Union Rd. Traffic Circle
- Oct 11 – McKinley Landing – McKinley Landing Park
- Oct 12 – Carr’s Landing – Coral Beach Park
- Oct 13 – Joe Rich – Outside Community Hall – Hwy 33 (3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)
- Oct 14 – Ellison/Sunset Ranch – Outside Ellison Community Hall
- Oct 15 – Black Mountain – Lund Park
- Oct 16 – Okanagan Centre – Outside Okanagan Centre Hall
- Oct 17 – Glenmore – Cross Glen Park
- Oct 18 – Winfield – Beasley Park
- Oct 19 – Toovey Heights – James Hockey Park
- Oct 20 – Clifton-Magic Estates – Blair Pond (5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.)
- Oct 21 – High Point/Royal Pine/Popular Point – Knox Mtn Tennis Courts
- Oct 22 – Lake Stone – Tennis Courts
- Oct 23 – Dilworth – Summit Park
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.