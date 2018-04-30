The inside of Compass Cannabis Clinic in Lake Country - Credit: Compass Cannabis/Instagram

Kelowna, Lake Country cannabis clinics “risky” businesses, says city community manager

Businesses may not be able to rezone once pot is legalized

Kelowna’s community manager is calling a new cannabis clinic’s operation “risky” as plans to rezone into a recreational dispensary once pot is legalized may not be possible.

A Compass Cannabis Clinic opened at the Turtle Bay Plaza in Lake Country last month and last week in Kelowna at 2090 Harvey Ave.

The medical access centres are not currently dispensaries, said marketing director Krista Lusted. They connect patients with doctors to get prescriptions, then patients with cannabis producers to get access to cannabis products. The marijuana is then mailed to a patient’s homes.

Doctors are available on-site and through Skype interviews to prescribe medical marijuana.

Related: Pot shops closing; Kelowna moves forward under new rules

When recreational marijuana is legalized, which the federal government is aiming to do by August, clinics will change into dispensaries if the business licencing in the city allows, said Lusted.

“If we’re not able to get a licence to operate, then it would stay a medicinal clinic,” she said.

Kelowna community planning manager Ryan Smith, says it’s risky for the cannabis business to operate this way as there is no guarantee it will pass zoning law requirements to become a recreational dispensary once federal laws are changed.

“Their location might be too close to parks or schools,” said Smith.

Medical production of marijuana is currently permitted in Lake Country and Kelowna industrial zones, but not the sale of it.

“My understanding is that this is being adhered to and respected,” said Jaime McEwan, District of Lake Country community development manager.

Compass Cannabis Clinic is the only cannabis shop in Lake Country. The district will be considering zoning bylaw changes in spring and into the summer, “which may change how the district permits and regulates cannabis production and sale. Any changes the district makes will really only be effectual once and if the federal government legalizes the product(s) and the Province of B.C. finalizes its regulations,” said McEwan.

On the City of Kelowna’s website, it says a webpage will be available to the public next week outlining current regulations and a draft of the new regulations.

The city currently has draft regulations it will present to business associations and the Chamber of Commerce, before reporting to council with recommendations.

Compass Cannabis Clinics have 39 locations in B.C., according to a clinic news release.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SD 23 board chair addresses parent reconfiguration angst

Just Posted

SD 23 board chair addresses parent reconfiguration angst

Moyra Baxter seeks public clarity for policy process

Kelowna, Lake Country cannabis clinics “risky” businesses, says city community manager

Businesses may not be able to rezone once pot is legalized

Reel Reviews: Residential schools and makeup challenges

We say: “Indian Horse could have been better and I Feel Pretty is Schumer’s best work so far.

Mill Creek watch continues

Flood protection measures are in place along the creek from Parkinson Rec Centre to the lake

Evacuation order for Killiney Beach properties

Twelve properties along Westside Road are affected by evacuation due to slope instability

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway

The 35 year-old man from Alberta was hit by a flat deck truck 90km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23

Water woes in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Communities dealing with emergency situations

B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Non-essential work on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline has been halted

Flood threat to Tulameen “very serious”

Half the community evacuated and water continues to rise

Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’

Run for Women in Kelowna May 19

SHOPPERS run/walk benefits mental health initiatives for women across Canada

Update: Over 140 properties being evacuated in Tulameen

Water rising in Otter Lake

Most Read