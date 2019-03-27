Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative candidate forum remains one-woman show

Constituency nomination candidate Renee Wasylyk says she’ll attend even if her opponent Tracy Gray does not

Tracy Gray and Renee Wasylyk are vying for the Conservative Party riding nomination in Kelowna-Lake Country. (Capital News File)

A federal Conservative constituency nomination candidates’ forum for Kelowna-Lake Country will proceed Friday night—but only one candidate plans to show up.

Renee Wasylyk said she is moving ahead with the forum she organized, despite her opponent Tracy Gray saying she will not attend.

The forum will be held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre, starting at 7 p.m.

Gray declined Wasylyk’s invitation to participate, saying her lawyers have told the forum will contravene the federal Elections Act, a position Wasylyk disagrees with.

Gray said according to federal rules, corporations cannot sponsor nomination meetings. JDS Mining was originally set to sponsor the forum but has since dropped out.

Gray has also said she will only attend events sponsored or approved by the Conservative riding association.

A plan by the Conservative riding association to hold the forum was dropped before Wasylyk decided take over organization of it.

Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative party members will vote for a candidate April 6 to challenge Liberal incumbent MP Stephen Fuhr.

Wasylyk said the forum will be a chance to ask her questions prior to the nomination vote.

She will be joined on stage by local researcher Vivian Krause.

Through her study of tax data, Krause has “exposed” foreign funding of Canadian green groups that campaign against the oil and gas industry, said Wasylyk.

Seating will be limited at Friday night’s forum say organizers. While the meeting will be open to the public, seating priority will go to Conservative Party members. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to RSVP at www.reneeokanagan.com.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.