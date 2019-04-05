Tracy Gray (left) and Renee Wasylyk are vying for the Conservative nomination in Kelowna-Lake Country. (Capital News file)

Kelowna-Lake Country Conservatives ready to vote

A federal Tory candidate will be selected for the riding Saturday

Kelowna-Lake Country Conservatives will pick their candidate for the upcoming federal election, Saturday.

Former Kelowna city councillor Tracy Gray and Troika Development’s CEO Renee Wasylyk are vying for the nomination and, according to the party’s electoral district association president, both women have helped grow party membership numbers considerably the capaign.

Ernie Webber said heading into Saturday’s nomination vote, his riding association has the largest number of members it has had “in several elections.”

Webber wouldn’t reveal the exact number of members currently on the books but said he is expecting “thousands” to turn out to vote Saturday.

READ MORE: First hat thrown into federal Tory nomination ring in Kelowna-Lake Country

Unlike past Tory nomination meetings in the riding—the last contested one was in 2005 when Ron Cannan won the nomination—Saturday’s vote will not feature a traditional convention-style gathering. It will simple be a day of voting.

Webber said the two candidates will have a brief opportunity to address those on hand around 10 a.m.. The candidates addresses and voting at the Ramada Hotel in Kelowna will only be open to party members. The announcement of a winner is expected to be made around 7 p.m. and the media will be allowed in for the announcement, said Webber.

To be eligible to vote, a person must have been a Conservative Party member in Kelowna-Lake Country on, or before, March 9.

No campaigning will be allowed inside the voting room or immediately outside the doors of the hotel, said Webber.

The federal Conservatives held the riding prior to 2015, when Liberal Stephen Fuhr defeated three-term Cannan, a three-term incumbent at the time. Fuhr was the first Liberal elected in the riding in 45 years.

READ MORE: Kelowna city councillor enters race for Conservative nomination

Webber said he was impressed with how many doors Wasylyk and Gray knocked on during nearly a year of campaigning and with the number of new party members both women signed up.

Wasylyk and Gray did not debate each at any point during the nomination campaign and last-minute attempts, first by the riding association and then by Wasylyk, failed.

Webber said the riding association dropped its plans to hold a forum because both candidates were given updated Kelowna-Lake Country party membership lists before the riding association got them so it was felt the candidates could contact members directly.

Wasylyk then announced she would organize a forum and invited Gray but Gray declined, saying she believed the forum contravened Elections Canada rules, something Wasylyk denied.

The next federal election is slated for October, and the winner of the Conservative nomination in the riding will challenge Fuhr in the election. The NDP in the riding has yet to nominate candidate.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland budget includes funding to enhance services
Next story
Filly’s mysterious pregnancy lands Nova Scotia horsemen in court

Just Posted

Kelowna-Lake Country Conservatives ready to vote

A federal Tory candidate will be selected for the riding Saturday

Kelowna Mountie injured in crash

RCMP have blocked off a section of Rifle Road as they work to clear a two vehicle crash that left significant damage.

West Kelowna rapist sentenced to five years behind bars

Warning: Trigger alert. Jeremy Czechowski will be sentenced today

Penticton to Kelowna by bus for just $5

In a close vote, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen voted on lower fee for new bus service

Rockets’ goalie coach heading to IIHF world championships

Goaltending coach Adam Brown will join Team Canada’s coaching staff

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Summerland budget includes funding to enhance services

Nearly $170,000 allocated to increase levels of municipal service

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

Police seek semi reported to have left collision scene

Salmon Arm RCMP ask for dash cam footage of April 3 collision on Highway 1

Report of erratic driver leads police to upside down sedan

Salmon Arm RCMP investigating April 2 collision on Trans-Canada Highway

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

Hall of Famer Bev Smith heralds benefits of sport for youth development

Former Salmon Arm woman head of Kidsports, says the court is like a classroom

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

Most Read