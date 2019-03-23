The turnout from 2018’s Climb for Health & World Peace. File Photo.

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA hopes annual climb will promote peace

MLA Norm Letnick’s 5th Annual Spring Climb for Health & World Peace is April 6

The return of the Spring Climb for Health and World Peace has set its 2019 date.

Though its yearly run, MLA Letnick hopes this years climb will go further into embracing world peace.

“There is a lot of hate and violence in the world today and we owe it to ourselves and our children, both in Canada and around the world, to show that there is a better way,” said Letnick in a statement.

“A group picture celebrating our harmony in diversity can perhaps, just for a moment, offer to the world a different way forward.”

Letnick said that in light of the New Zealand tragedy, that community events and activities can promote peace.

READ MORE: Family of slain boy visits Christchurch mosque as it reopens

READ MORE: Protective human chain forms around Victoria mosque for Friday prayer

The annual walk at Knox Mountain Park drew about 300 people in 2018, and offers a few prizes for participants, including tow tickets to any scheduled West Jet destination worldwide.

Information and registration can be found here.

The fifth annual Climb comes April 6.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Highway 3 near Keremeos remains closed following rockslide
Next story
VIDEO: Stolen Bentley nearly causes crash going wrong way on Coquihalla

Just Posted

Vernon road closed again following landslide

The road that was reopened Thursday morning was closed again Friday following geotechnical engineer report.

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA hopes annual climb will promote peace

MLA Norm Letnick’s 5th Annual Spring Climb for Health & World Peace is April 6

Possible assault to bus driver in Kelowna

A minor bus crash was reported just after 8 p.m. Friday night

Car crash nearly sends car over embankment in West Kelowna

RCMP search for driver of alleged stolen vehicle that caused crash

Highway 3 near Keremeos remains closed following rockslide

The slide occurred Friday March 22, at about 8 p.m. forcing some out of their homes

Stolen Bentley spotted going wrong way down highway found in Summerland

The car has been recorded going the wrong way on the Coquihalla, found two days later

Vernon road closed again following landslide

The road that was reopened Thursday morning was closed again Friday following geotechnical engineer report.

Late-season wave of the flu makes its round in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control reported 50 per cent jump in flu cases in first weeks of March

Tofino’s housing crisis causing some to seek shelter at the local hospital

Tofino’s housing crisis is pushing the town’s ‘hidden homeless’ population into the forefront.

Sentencing judge in Broncos crash calls for carnage on highways to end

Judge Inez Cardinal sentenced Jaskirat Singh Sidhu to eight years

2 fires in Victoria caused by cigarettes prompts warning from deputy fire chief

Two separate fires caused by cigarette butts were avoidable

Wildlife activists slam B.C. business, clubs for ‘wolf-whacking’ contests

Chilcotin Guns, Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club and West Kootenay Outdoorsmen Club under fire

‘Families torn apart:’ Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash gets 8-year sentence

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

Pet Planet picks up Okanagan’s cannabis for pets

True Leaf Medicine International expands retail distribution to 3,500 stores worldwide

Most Read