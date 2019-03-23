Kelowna-Lake Country MLA hopes annual climb will promote peace

The turnout from 2018’s Climb for Health & World Peace. File Photo.

The return of the Spring Climb for Health and World Peace has set its 2019 date.

Though its yearly run, MLA Letnick hopes this years climb will go further into embracing world peace.

“There is a lot of hate and violence in the world today and we owe it to ourselves and our children, both in Canada and around the world, to show that there is a better way,” said Letnick in a statement.

“A group picture celebrating our harmony in diversity can perhaps, just for a moment, offer to the world a different way forward.”

Letnick said that in light of the New Zealand tragedy, that community events and activities can promote peace.

The annual walk at Knox Mountain Park drew about 300 people in 2018, and offers a few prizes for participants, including tow tickets to any scheduled West Jet destination worldwide.

Information and registration can be found here.

The fifth annual Climb comes April 6.

