Kelowna-Lake Country MP appointed to Conservative shadow cabinet

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray was sworn in as a member of parliament in Ottawa on Oct. 29, 2021. (Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services)

Kelowna—Lake Country MP Tracy Gray has been re-named to the Conservative shadow cabinet and will take on a key portfolio in Canada’s pandemic recovery.

Gray was appointed as the Conservative shadow minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth in November.

“Serving as Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth will be a critical role as Canada charts its path to economic recovery stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, and I’m honoured to be able to take on this responsibility,” said Gray.

“Small business owners, Canadians, and local constituents can be confident that I will be their champion in Ottawa by holding the Liberals to account, making recommendations, and fighting for economic growth and recovery that supports every sector – especially at a time when small businesses have been hardest hit. As a former small business entrepreneur myself, I know what it’s like to make payroll and have everything on the line.”

Gray has served in the shadow cabinet since she was first elected in 2019, first as shadow minister for Interprovincial Trade and most recently as shadow minister for Export Promotion and International Trade.

READ MORE: Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative candidate Tracy Gray discloses COVID-19 vaccine status

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP appointed to shadow cabinet

Brendan Shykora

BC politics