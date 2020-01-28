Kelowna-Lake Country MP calls for end to softwood lumber dispute

‘This brings the total jobs lost in the forestry sector to over 4,000 in B.C. alone,’ said MP Gray

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray called on the Liberal minority government to take a stand on the softwood lumber dispute between Canada and the United States while standing in the House of Commons yesterday.

“With the recent Tolko Mill closure in Kelowna, this brings the total jobs lost in the forestry sector to over 4,000 in B.C. alone,” said Gray. “In the forestry industry, many people have told me how the costs and regulations associated with the provincial and federal government are making it more difficult to operate.”

Gray said the Liberals need to negotiate a softwood lumber agreement to put an end to the substantial immediate costs due to local companies paying tariffs upfront.

READ MORE: U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.