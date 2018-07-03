THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Kelowna liquor store raises more than $4,000 for flood relief

The BC Liquor Store in Orchard Park fundraised for Canadian Red Cross

A Kelowna liquor store is helping those who have been affected by flooding in B.C.

Thanks to the generosity of BC Liquor Stores customers throughout the province, almost $66,000 in donations were collected for the Canadian Red Cross appeal to help B.C. residents affected by spring flooding, according to a Red Cross news release.

The BC Liquor Store near Orchard Park raised more than $4,000, taking third place for the most amount raised by a store in B.C.

“As flood-recovery efforts continue, the effects will be felt for many months to come,” said Kimberley Nemrava, vice-president with Canadian Red Cross, British Columbia and Yukon. “We extend our heartfelt thanks for this significant contribution, on behalf of those people impacted by flooding.”

From May 22 to June 24, all 197 BC Liquor Stores participated in the campaign. Customers had the option of contributing at the till in multiples of $2 or $5, the release said.

The donations have gone to the Canadian Red Cross, which had a disaster response team that mobilized supplies, and supplied shelter and basic needs to evacuees. Residents, who returned to flooded communities, received clean-up kits with gloves, brooms and sponges, as well as other items, to help them get back into their homes.

Here are the top five BC Liquor Stores locations, by donations collected:

1. Westwood Centre (Port Coquitlam): $7,089

2. Terrace: $5,006

3. Kelowna Orchard Park: $4,565

4. Kamloops North: $2,915

5. Grand Forks: $2,203

The B.C. government announced it would match contributions to the Canadian Red Cross, collected by July 31, 2018, up to a total of $20 million.


