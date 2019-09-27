The names of each year’s Kelowna Civic and Community Award winners are displayed in Stuart Park downtown. (contributed)

Kelowna looking for civic awards committee members

Seven positions are up fro grabs on the Civic and Community Awards steering committee

Kelowna is looking for people to guide its annual civic awards.

Applications for the city’s Civic and Community Awards steering committee will be accepted until Sunday, Oct. 20. Seven members are needed to serve a four-year term, providing expertise and advice on community recognition and program development for the awards.

The steering committee is an advisory committee of city council that oversees the annual awards program that recognizes outstanding contributions and achievements by residents of Kelowna.

The steering committee has four sub-committees and two supporting organizations that assist with nominations, as well as the selection process of the awards program.

READ MORE: Kelowna awards recognize city’s cream of the crop

The committee’s responsibilities include:

• Attend a minimum of three meetings per year

• Assist with securing the necessary amount of sponsorship funds

• Liaise with council as necessary

• Assist with recruitment and oversight of sub-committees

• Assist with promotion of the nomination period

• Ensure established procedures and policies are being followed

• Recommend program enhancements

• Attend both the Mayor’s Reception and Civic and Community Awards night events

For more information, or to apply, visit kelowna.ca/civicawards.

