Nick Pisio. Image: BCLC Media

Kelowna lotto winner: ‘You never think it’s going to be you’

Kelowna’s Nick Pisio is now one million dollars richer after lotto win.

A comfortable retirement, travel and perhaps a new car is in store for Kelowna’s Nick Pisio after he matched all 10 numbers to win $1 million in Lotto 6/49’s Guaranteed Prize draw, Nov. 7, 2018.

The Kelowna resident, who has been playing Lotto 6/49 every Wednesday for the last three years, purchased his winning ticket at Mac’s convenience store on Springfield Road.

“I was there to buy a couple more and check the ones I had,” said Pisio. “I had the staff scan the ticket – I couldn’t believe it! Everyone was shocked.”

For Pisio the win means taking the pressure off and spending more time with family.

“The first person I told was my wife. I told her to sit down and she thought something bad had happened. She was jumping up and down…she even swore a little,” he said with a laugh. “We enjoy spending our free time with our grandchildren. Now with an earlier retirement in our future, we can do that even more. We have no more worries.”

While Pisio said he’s still coming to terms with the win, travel is definitely a part of his new plans.

“A holiday in Maui next spring is already in the works. That, and maybe a new car.”

Pisio added that even with his new wealth he still plans to play the lottery every week.

