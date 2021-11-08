Kelowna lowers flags to mark Indigenous Veterans Day

Flags will be raised tomorrow, then lowered again on Remembrance Day

The City of Kelowna is flying its flags at half mast to mark Indigenous Veterans Day, Nov. 8.

“This symbolic act of thanks and remembrance for the Indigenous men and women who served in the Canadian Armed Forces is another small step on our City’s path toward reconciliation,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

“First Nations, Inuit and Metis soldiers returned from war and faced the same oppression at home they fought against abroad. We are learning – this year in particular – about the systemic racism and tragic mistreatment Indigenous People experienced for so many decades. We have a lot to come to terms with, so we will continue to listen, learn and take action to ensure Indigenous People are fully included in our community.”

Flags will be raised on Nov. 9, then again lowered on Nov. 11 for Remembrance Day.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day hours announced for City of Kelowna

City of KelownaIndigenousOkanagan