A Canadian flag in Kelowna flying at half mast. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)

A Canadian flag in Kelowna flying at half mast. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)

Kelowna lowers flags to mark Indigenous Veterans Day

Flags will be raised tomorrow, then lowered again on Remembrance Day

The City of Kelowna is flying its flags at half mast to mark Indigenous Veterans Day, Nov. 8.

“This symbolic act of thanks and remembrance for the Indigenous men and women who served in the Canadian Armed Forces is another small step on our City’s path toward reconciliation,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

“First Nations, Inuit and Metis soldiers returned from war and faced the same oppression at home they fought against abroad. We are learning – this year in particular – about the systemic racism and tragic mistreatment Indigenous People experienced for so many decades. We have a lot to come to terms with, so we will continue to listen, learn and take action to ensure Indigenous People are fully included in our community.”

Flags will be raised on Nov. 9, then again lowered on Nov. 11 for Remembrance Day.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day hours announced for City of Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaIndigenousOkanagan

Previous story
911 callers seeing 3+ minute hold times in B.C. over high call volumes: E-Comm
Next story
VIDEO: How warming affects Arctic sea ice, polar bears

Just Posted

A picture of the gift basket that was given to staff and owners of Bon Ga. (Photo: Glenmore (Kelowna) Community Facebook group)
Gift basket donated to Kelowna Korean restaurant targeted with racist graffiti

A Canadian flag in Kelowna flying at half mast. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Kelowna lowers flags to mark Indigenous Veterans Day

Spin’s S-300 electric bike. (Contributed)
Electric bike-share program coming to Kelowna

The event is CRIS’ largest fundraiser of the year, and proceeds will benefit the organization’s ability to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for disabled people. (Photo: Screenshot of Kelowna Polar Bear Dip webpage)
Annual Kelowna Polar Bear Dip back in person for 2022