Kelowna Court House

Kelowna man accused of killing wife and kids finds new lawyer

Their bodies were discovered Dec. 2017

The man accused of killing his wife and daughter days before last Christmas is scheduled to appear in court this morning to set a date for a pre-trial, though it’s unclear whether it will happen.

The process has slowed dramatically in recent months. In July, the court heard that Crown and defence were ready to schedule a pretrial conference, but that Jacob Forman wanted to change his legal counsel.

READ MORE: COMMUNITY REMEMBERS CLARA AND DAUGHTERS

Last month, new lawyer Ray Dieno asked the court to put the case over four weeks as he reviews the disclosure in the case.

It is hoped that a pre-trial conference, which is required before setting longer trials, can be scheduled at that time.

Dieno said the trial “wouldn’t be any less than four to six weeks.”

READ MORE: FORMAN CHARGED WITH MURDER

Forman is charged with second degree murder in the death of his wife, Clara Soledad Forman, and first degree murder in the deaths of his young daughters, Karina and Yesenia.

Their bodies were discovered at their Rutland home on Dec. 19, 2017. It is alleged they were killed sometime between Dec. 17 and Dec. 19.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country approved rules for pot shops
Next story
Telephone poles in centre of sidewalk angers West Kelowna watchdog

Just Posted

Multi-car crash stalls morning traffic

A multi-vehicle collision stalled traffic Monday morning on Highway 97 in Kelowna.

Kelowna man accused of killing wife and kids finds new lawyer

Their bodies were discovered Dec. 2017

The annual Kikinee Salmon Festival returned to Kelowna

The family day of fun encouraged kids to learn about Mission Creek Park

Lake Country approved rules for pot shops

District ready to deal with retail applications once pot becomes legal in Canada Oct. 17

Telephone poles in centre of sidewalk angers West Kelowna watchdog

Audience Group calls placement of poles in new Boucherie Road upgrade project ‘idiocy’

Ottawa area residents take stock of tornado rubble as Ford tours the ruins

A tornado on Friday afternoon tore roofs off of homes, overturned cars and felled power lines in the Ottawa community of Dunrobin and in Gatineau, Que.

School, church and old mining site make Heritage BC’s 1st ever ‘watch list”

The list includes sites in need of protection to maintain B.C.’s culture and history

Yowza! Twerk, emoji and facepalm are added to Scrabble dictionary, OK?

Merriam-Webster has announced 300 new words have been added to the spelling game

LGBTQ activists, allies in Victoria counter anti-SOGI protest with rally of their own

Lower Mainland activists plan to protest SOGI on legislature lawn, Sept. 29

Cities make power play for new fiscal order with eye to 2019 federal election

Trudeau ordered Champagne to talk with provinces and territories about ways to “address the timeliness of the flow of funds” to projects.

Trudeau arrives at United Nations, hoping to re-establish Canada on world stage

Trudeau is beginning his day at the opening of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, where he’s scheduled to deliver brief remarks later this afternoon.

B.C.’s FATSO peanut butter to appear on Dragon’s Den

The Victoria company will be featured on the Sept. 27 episode of the popular show highlighting Canadian businesses

Whitecaps see playoff dreams fade after 2-1 loss to FC Dallas

Goal in 87th minute seals Vancouver’s fate

Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with 80th PGA Tour win

First win since 2013 for 42-year-old

Most Read