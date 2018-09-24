Kelowna man accused of killing wife and kids finds new lawyer

The man accused of killing his wife and daughter days before last Christmas is scheduled to appear in court this morning to set a date for a pre-trial, though it’s unclear whether it will happen.

The process has slowed dramatically in recent months. In July, the court heard that Crown and defence were ready to schedule a pretrial conference, but that Jacob Forman wanted to change his legal counsel.

Last month, new lawyer Ray Dieno asked the court to put the case over four weeks as he reviews the disclosure in the case.

It is hoped that a pre-trial conference, which is required before setting longer trials, can be scheduled at that time.

Dieno said the trial “wouldn’t be any less than four to six weeks.”

Forman is charged with second degree murder in the death of his wife, Clara Soledad Forman, and first degree murder in the deaths of his young daughters, Karina and Yesenia.

Their bodies were discovered at their Rutland home on Dec. 19, 2017. It is alleged they were killed sometime between Dec. 17 and Dec. 19.

