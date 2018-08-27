Kelowna man accused of killing wife and kids finds new lawyer

—By Cheryl Wierda

The man accused of killing his wife and daughter just before Christmas appeared in court on Monday—with his new lawyer.

Last month, the court heard that Crown and defence were ready to schedule a pretrial conference, but that Jacob Forman wanted to change his legal counsel.

On Monday, new lawyer Ray Dieno asked the court to put the case over four weeks as he reviews the disclosure in the case.

It is hoped that a pre-trial conference, which is required before setting longer trials, can be scheduled at that time.

Dieno said the trial “wouldn’t be any less than four to six weeks.”

Forman is charged with second degree murder in the death of his wife, Clara Soledad Forman, and first degree murder in the deaths of his young daughters, Karina and Yesenia.

Their bodies were discovered at their Rutland home on Dec. 19, 2017. It is alleged they were killed sometime between Dec. 17 and Dec. 19.

The case returns to court Sept. 24.

