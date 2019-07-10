Kelowna man appointed director governor of Rotary District 5060

Dr. Peter Schultz to oversee more than 60 clubs across B.C. and Washington

Kelowna resident Dr. Peter Schultz was appointed district governor for District 5060 of the Rotary on July 5.

Schultz will oversee more than 60 clubs between Clearwater, B.C., and Prosser, Wash., including nine clubs in the Kelowna area.

READ MORE: Record rotary auction makes Okanagan dreams come true

“We are strong, with a growing membership, tremendous activities and projects both locally and globally and the positive leadership we need to grow rotary,” Schultz said.

Schultz first joined the Ogopogo Rotary Club in 1997 and after a short hiatus he returned to the Rotary Club of Kelowna in 2009. He served on both boards and he was president in 2012-13.

“As we go through this year, I want us all to think about our mission to ‘grow rotary’ on a personal level,” Schultz said in a statement, noting it’s small changes that count. Adding a few hours or dollars to volunteering efforts and charitable donations will go a long way.

“We can eat this elephant, one bit at a time, but with every one of the nearly 3,000 members of our district (doing) ‘just a little more,’ we will grow rotary.”

READ MORE: Appliance left on stove top sparks Kelowna commercial kitchen fire

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.