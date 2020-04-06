A 21-year-old Kelowna man was arrested on April 2 in Kelowna. (Black Press Media file)

Kelowna man arrested for driving alleged stolen vehicle

The incident occurred on April 2 just after 2:30 p.m.

A 21-year-old Kelowna man is in custody after a Kelowna RCMP officer noticed him driving a stolen vehicle.

On April 2, just after 2:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP officers were dealing with another incident when a Mazda 3 drove by them. One of the officers noticed it was a vehicle that had been stolen from the Kelowna area a few hours earlier.

According to the RCMP, the officer located the vehicle parked a few blocks away. When the driver caught sight of the officer he attempted to flee in the vehicle but was unable to get it to operate. Instead, he fled on foot and was taken into custody a short distance away.

21-year-old Kelowna man, Dennis Wagner, remains in custody. The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges of Possession of Stolen Property, Failure to Comply with a Probation Order, and Resisting Arrest.

READ MORE: West Kelowna firefighters knockdown RV fire

READ MORE: COVID-19: More infected passengers on planes flying to and from Okanagan and Kamloops airports

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan racetrack owners apply for property rezoning
Next story
Canadians on board Coral Princess can disembark, fly home on chartered plane: Champage

Just Posted

Kelowna DJ gets shoutout from John Krasinski for ‘intellectual property heist’

DJ Stephen Keppler was accused and lauded for his appropriation of John Krasinski’s Some Good News

Kelowna man arrested for driving alleged stolen vehicle

The incident occurred on April 2 just after 2:30 p.m.

West Kelowna firefighters knockdown RV fire

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. on Ross Road in West Kelowna on April 6

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Kelowna Rockets?

This quiz challenges the knowledge of those who claim to be the biggest Rockets fans

Weekly roundup: COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna business, energy sector destroyed, 70-year-old man charged after shots fired

A look at the top stories of the week

As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open this week

Bars, cannabis sector eligible for $40B credit program from government bank

Applicants must go through their own banks to access the program

Immunocompromised community call for more options to get groceries during COVID-19

One woman has decided to build a greenhouse to ensure she is able to access food throughout pandemic

Morning Start: Did you know potato chips cause more weight gain than any other food??

Your morning start for Monday, April 6

BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19

Measures announced Sunday came into effect Monday

Okanagan racetrack owners apply for property rezoning

No events have been run at Spallumcheen’s Motoplex Speedway in four years, mainly due to legal action

Most Read