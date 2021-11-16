Kelowna man arrested for possession of stolen vehicles

He is expected to appear in court on Feb. 14, 2022

Kelowna RCMP arrested a 48-year-old man in possession of a stolen truck and flat-deck trailer from Alberta.

Mounties were conducting an investigation into stolen vehicles when they recovered a stolen truck attached to a flat-deck trailer. The trailer was reported stolen in August from a business in Wabamun, Alta. and the truck was reported stolen from a residence in Millet, Alta in October.

The RCMP, along with police dog services, arrested the suspect in the 2600 block of Ethel Street for possession of the truck and flat-deck trailer.

Kelowna RCMP then executed a search warrant at a residential property in the 800 block of Raymer Road in relation to this investigation. Police recovered a stolen Ford F150 that had been reported stolen in June from Vernon.

It is common practice for criminals to use stolen vehicles to commit offences and for these vehicles to be moved from one province to another, said Cpl. Tammy Lobb. This is an example of criminal activity having no boundaries.

The accused has since been released from custody and is set to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on Feb. 14, 2022. He is facing charges of Driving while Prohibited under the Motor Vehicle Act. He is also facing numerous criminal charges, including possession of property obtained by crime. All of the charges will be recommended to the BC Prosecution Service.

