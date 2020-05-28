Alberta RCMP Major Crimes are asking the public’s assistance in locating Adam Pearson. Please do not approach Adam Pearson, but contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police. (Contributed)

Kelowna man charged with murder of Alberta man

A second man is also wanted in connection with the first degree murder of Cody Michaloski

After an extensive homicide investigation into the death of 25-year-old Cody Michaloski in Grande Prairie, Alta., back in Oct. 2019, a Kelowna man has been arrested for the murder.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes executed two search warrants and an arrest warrant on Wednesday (May 27) in Kelowna.

Benjamin Pearson of Kelowna was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of Cody Michaloski.

The South East District, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit – British Columbia (CFSEU-B.C.), and the assistance of, South East District RCMP Emergency Response Team and the Kelowna RCMP Forensic Identification Section made the arrest.

Pearson will return to Alberta for a bail hearing at the Edmonton Provincial Courts, although a date has yet to be determined.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes also have a warrant out for the arrest for Adam Pearson, whose whereabouts are unknown, for the first-degree murder of Michaloski.

RCMP Major Crimes are asking the public’s assistance in locating Adam Pearson. The public is being asked not to Pearson, but contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC assisted the Alberta Major Crime Unit in two search warrants in Kelowna on May 27. One was conducted at 1545 Bedford Avenue and another in Rutland. It is unknown if these incidents are related to the arrest of Benjamin Pearson at this time.

AlbertaRCMP

