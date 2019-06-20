Kelowna man arrested in takedown

RCMP arrest man believed to linked to string of robberies

A tactical takedown led to the arrest of a 23-year-old Kelowna man Wednesday believed to be linked to a string of convenience store robberies. (Facebook)

A 23-year-old Kelowna man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly robbing a Mac’s Convenience Store in the 1000-block of Glenmore Road.

Tactical members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team worked alongside plain-clothes officers to arrest the suspect believed to be responsible for a series of thefts and armed robberies across Central Okanagan.

On June 16, RCMP received reports of a convenience store robbery on Main Street. The store clerk told officers an unknown male “snatched a handful of cash” from the register draw after making a small purchase.

The day before, West Kelowna RCMP were called in for a robbery of a convenience store located in the 3000-block of Shannon Lake Road. The suspect stole cash from the till drawer when it was opened for a small purchase.

“The investigations remain ongoing at this time,” said RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “RCMP have reason to believe that each of these alleged thefts and robberies are connected.”

In the June 18 robbery, the man was allegedly wielding a knife, but RCMP say no one was injured.

“Due to the suspects escalating violent behaviour, covert plain clothes operators were tasked with bringing him into custody safely,” O’Donaghey said.

“Those members of the RCMP Street Enforcement Team located their target Wednesday afternoon. To ensure public and police safety, a coordinated arrest was carried out by the Emergency Response Team, supported by additional front-line officers, a police canine and even an aircraft.”

The 23-year-old man was also wanted on an outstanding provincewide warrant on unrelated charges. He remains in police custody and faces numerous criminal charges.