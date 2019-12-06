Kelowna’s Tom Smithwick has been awarded the province’s Medal of Good Citizenship for 2019. (Freedom’s Door)

Kelowna man awarded B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship

Tom Smithwick one of 18 medal recipients for 2019

A Kelowna man is one of 18 British Columbians receiving the province’s Medal of Good Citizenship this year for their outstanding service and commitment to helping others in their communities.

Tom Smithwick, a lawyer and former city councillor, was named on the list of this year’s recipients. Smithwick is a director with Freedom’s Door, a local society that helps men recover from alcohol and substance addiction.

“Congratulations to this year’s recipients of the good citizenship medal. Your outstanding contributions to the well-being of your communities inspire us all,” said Premier John Horgan. “The generous gifts of your time and support make a difference in people’s lives and help build a stronger province for everyone.”

Launched in 2015, the Medal of Good Citizenship recognizes individuals who, through exceptional long-term service, have made outstanding contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward. The medal reflects their generosity, service, acts of selflessness and contributions to community life. Recipients were nominated by members of their communities.

“The medal recognizes people who selflessly donate their time and talents to making life better for people in their communities,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and chairwoman of the medal’s selection committee.

“I am truly honoured to congratulate them and say thank you for your dedication and hard work on behalf of all British Columbians.”

Medal of Good Citizenship recipients come from every corner of the province and represent many communities, large and small.

In addition to Smithwick, this years recipients include:

Joe Average of Vancouver

Charlotte Brady and Anastasia Castro of Victoria

John Cameron of Richmond

Neil Cook of Cranbrook

Bruce Curtis of Courtenay

Shirley Gratton of Prince George

Jack Hutton of Duncan

Chief M. Jason Louie of Creston

Adrienne Montani of Vancouver

Dr. Peter Newbery of New Hazelton

Joseph Roberts of Langley

Patricia Roy of Victoria

Patricia Shields of Vancouver

Louis Thomas of Salmon Arm

Vivian Tsang of Vancouver

Michelle Renee Wilson of Delta

This year’s recipients were selected from more than 100 nominees.

In addition to the Medal of Good Citizenship, people may be nominated for the province’s other honour, the Order of British Columbia.

That award recognizes people who have served with the greatest distinction and excelled in any field of endeavour, benefiting British Columbians and others across Canada and beyond.

The nomination deadline for the Order of B.C. is March 6, 2020.

Previous story
City of Penticton records all-time high for fatal overdoses
Next story
VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Just Posted

Bonfire Restaurant in West Kelowna under new ownership

The Cove Lakeside Resort will now be operating the restaurant heading into Christmas

Kelowna man awarded B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship

Tom Smithwick one of 18 medal recipients for 2019

Six games in 8 days: Rockets embark on Western Canada road trip

Kelowna starts in Prince Albert Friday night

City of Kelowna defends removing material from homeless camp

Director of community safety says it’s a difficult, but necessary task

Kelowna RCMP on the hunt for thieves at large

A subway heist and a camper break and enter are among the crimes to have occured

VIDEO: Federal Liberals’ throne speech welcomes opposition’s ideas

Trudeau will need NDP or Bloc support to pass legislation and survive confidence votes

Morning Start: Happy Saint Nicholas Day

Your morning start for Friday, Dec. 6

EDITORIAL: Reflecting on a tragedy, 30 years later

While the Montreal Massacre made headlines because of its scale, gender-based violence is not new

Weak link in Sagmoen trial, defence says

Counsel questions whether search warrant police executed was obtained on reasonable grounds

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Coachwerks Restorations come together to care for car

North Okanagan MP says throne speech lacked specifics

‘Trudeau government presented a vague agenda,’: MP Mel Arnold

‘She was awesome’: Malakwa baker leaves U.S. holiday show

‘There are Christmas miracles, look at me’

VIDEO: Rockslide closes part of Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Most Read