Kelowna man charged with 2018 killings of wife and daughters appears in court

It’s been over a year since the murder and still no trial date set

The Kelowna man accused of killing his wife and two daughters had his lawyers appear in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday.

Jacob Forman’s case is still slow going as he was arrested for murder over a year ago and now won’t appear in court again until Sept 3.

Forman is facing two charges of first-degree murder relating to the deaths of his elementary school-aged daughters, Karina, and Yesenia Forman and another charge in relation to the death of his wife Clara Forman is second-degree murder.

The incidents are suspected to have occurred between Dec. 17 and Dec. 21 2017.

During the early stages of the investigation, friends of the family said the Forman’s showed no signs of distress and it was a shock to neighbors of the Forman’s when the bodies were found.

Forman was a plumber with no previous criminal record in B.C.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged in deaths of wife and daughters appears in court

READ MORE: One year since Kelowna woman and children found dead in their home

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.