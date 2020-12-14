Jesse Pez was charged with attempted murder in relation to an Oct. 31 stabbing. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Jesse Pez was charged with attempted murder in relation to an Oct. 31 stabbing. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween stabbing back in custody

Jesse Pez, 30, was arrested over the weekend for breaching probationary and release orders

A Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in relation to a Halloween night stabbing is back in custody after initially being granted bail.

Jesse Pez, 30, was arrested Dec. 12 for breaching probationary and release orders. On Monday, he appeared in a Kelowna courtroom on those charges, as well as two new assault charges related to an incident in Lake Country in September. Details of that incident remain unknown.

Previously, Pez was arrested on Oct. 31 after police found him in a house smeared with blood just a short distance from the H20 Centre where officers on scene confirmed to the Capital News somebody had been stabbed. He was subsequently charged with attempted murder and was released on bail on Nov. 10.

Police remained at a crime scene at 685 Old Meadows Road on Nov. 1 after a Halloween night incident. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Police remained at a crime scene at 685 Old Meadows Road on Nov. 1 after a Halloween night incident. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

At the time, Pez was out on bail for another incident and was on probation as part of his sentence for assaulting a peace officer. He is also awaiting two trials in January and March of 2021 for uttering threats. The latter of the two also includes an assault charge.

Pez is currently in custody on the newest charges and is scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged in alleged Halloween stabbing out on bail

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween night stabbing

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Merritt RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man shoots self near detachment
Next story
Besieged by mice and cockroaches, Langley housing complex residents are stressed out

Just Posted

Snow near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
Okanagan region is expecting to have five to eight centimetres of snow tonight

A low-pressure system is moving into the interior tonight

Jesse Pez was charged with attempted murder in relation to an Oct. 31 stabbing. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween stabbing back in custody

Jesse Pez, 30, was arrested over the weekend for breaching probationary and release orders

Crash on Highway 33.Twila Amato, Black Press Media.
Two-vehicle crash on Highway 33

The collision is blocking Gerstmar Road

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie at centre of three lawsuits receives AG’s support

Attorney General of Canada offers staunch defence of Const. Lacy Browning in a response to one of three lawsuits she’s facing

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
‘Social activity’ in homes, accommodations causes COVID-19 spread at Big White

Interior Health has deployed a team to the resort community to expedite testing

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

Lily Seyes, two, speaks with Santa Claus during Breakfast with Santa at Bradbury’s Restaurant. (File Photo)
Santa Claus will miss photos at Salmon Arm mall

Kris Kringle offers tips to stay on the nice list, keep up Christmas spirit in abnormal year 2020.

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into the actions of Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers after a woman in handcuffs was injured while being led to police car. (Black Press file photo)
Police watchdog investigating after woman injured during Vernon RCMP arrest

Alleged incident happened Saturday, Dec.12 with woman in handcuffs hurt being led to police car

(Black Press file photo)
Merritt RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man shoots self near detachment

The man drove into the parking lot next to the police station on Dec. 5, got out of his vehicle with a rifle and fired shots

The community mailboxes at Hwy 37 and Oolichan, Cablecar subdivision in Kitimat. Nov. 17, 2020. Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel
Sending holiday cheer this year? Canada Post bumps up deadlines amid unprecedented season

Parcel delivery for regional and national mail moved up to this week

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

O’Keefe Ranch has cancelled its annual Christmas Lights Show and announced the closure of the Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant. (Morning Star - file photo)
Historic Spallumcheen ranch cancels Christmas light show, closes restaurant

Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant closed, but owners open anew at Armstrong golf course

Most Read