Kelowna man charged with kidnapping remains behind bars

Dieter John Sockel’s request for bail was denied

A Kelowna man will remain in prison after his request for bail was denied.

Dieter John Sockel appeared by video, in the Kelowna Supreme Court on Oct. 28.

Sockel is facing multiple charges including possession of an unlicensed firearm, robbery and kidnapping, occurring in Vernon and Kelowna.

At the end of the proceedings, his lawyer requested a publication be placed on the details surrounding the bail denial.

READ MORE: ‘Catch-and-release horror story’: Kelowna killer’s release sparks debate in B.C. legislature

