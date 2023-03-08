Kelowna man charged with murder denied bail

Lorence Williams, will remain in custody while waiting for trial to begin in March 2024

Lorence Williams was charged after an incident that resulted in a death in Rutland on May 30, 2021. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

A Kelowna man charged with murder will have to remain behind bars for a while longer.

On March 6, Lorence Williams’ request for bail was denied by a Supreme Court Judge.

Williams was charged with second degree murder after his roommate Thomas Chadwick was found dead in their home.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with murder, victim identified

The fatal incident occurred on the 3400 block of Sexsmith Road in Rutland on May 30, 2021.

The day prior, police had responded to two calls from people requesting wellness checks for Williams.

The police watchdog completed an investigation into the Kelowna RCMP, and whether their actions, or lack thereof, contributed to Chadwick’s death. They were subsequently cleared of wrongdoing.

READ MORE: No issue with Kelowna RCMP wellness check before man’s killing, police watchdog rules

A preliminary inquiry and pre-trial conference have already taken place. Additional pre-trial applications are scheduled in April, May, June, July and August. The conferences are scheduled to ensure all parties have enough information to proceed with trial and the judge will determine which evidence is relevant or substantial to the case.

This is particularly important in a trial by jury as if omitted information is presented a new jury will have to be selected.

The trial is set to begin on March 4, 2024, and scheduled to take eight weeks in front of a judge and jury.

He will likely remain in custody until his trial.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownamurderRCMP