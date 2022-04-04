(File photo)

Kelowna man dies in car crash near Kamloops

The man in his 50s was pronouced dead at the hospital shortly after being rescued from the crash

A Kelowna man is dead following a crash on Highway 5 north.

The single-vehicle collision happened about 6 p.m. on April 3, in the 6000-block of the Yellowhead Highway.

According to Kamloops RCMP, the vehicle left the roadway and crashed, ejecting the driver, who was the sole occupant.

The driver, a Kelowna man in his 50s was transported to hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after.

Kamloops RCMP Traffic Services is investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed, has dashcam footage, or information related to this incident is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2022-10761.

READ MORE: Prince George RCMP investigating reports of drone spying on children

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashKamloopsKelowna

Previous story
Blasting work needed for Smith Creek Road extension in West Kelowna
Next story
B.C. premier tests positive for COVID-19 as vaccine card set to end

Just Posted

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Quigley Elementary in Kelowna evacuated, RCMP on scene

Coach Donavin Scott, owner and head instructor of Lake Country Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coaching a family class (Alex Senger/ contributed)
Man uses martial arts training to neutralize a violent car thief in Kelowna

Ambulance travels on Highway 33, headed to crash site.
Highway 33 closed following multi-vehicle crash

Cattle graze, as shown in this 2020 handout image, near Cranbrook as part of a program led by the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association to reduce the wildfire risk near communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Columbia Basin Trust-Tyler Zhao
Cattle helping to manage B.C. wildfire risk with targeted grazing