Kelowna man dies in car crash near Kamloops

The man in his 50s was pronouced dead at the hospital shortly after being rescued from the crash

A Kelowna man is dead following a crash on Highway 5 north.

The single-vehicle collision happened about 6 p.m. on April 3, in the 6000-block of the Yellowhead Highway.

According to Kamloops RCMP, the vehicle left the roadway and crashed, ejecting the driver, who was the sole occupant.

The driver, a Kelowna man in his 50s was transported to hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after.

Kamloops RCMP Traffic Services is investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed, has dashcam footage, or information related to this incident is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2022-10761.

