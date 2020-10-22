Kelowna man faces charges after alleged break-and-enter spree

A Kelowna man is facing numerous charges after a series of alleged crimes, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

56-year-old Bradford Cummins is facing three counts of break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police said on Oct. 11 just before 4 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report that a residence in the 2000-block of Richter Street had been broken into, with personal items and vehicle keys stolen. The keys were used to steal a 2020 grey Toyota Rav 4.

On Oct. 12, employees of a business on the 100-block of Hollywood Road South discovered there had been a break and enter at the store. A cash register and money were stolen.

Just after 8 a.m. on Oct. 13, employees of a coffee shop in the 2900-block of Pandosy Street discovered the shop had been broken into during the night. A safe with an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

Around 1 p.m. that same day, officers located the stolen Rav 4 in a downtown Kelowna alley. The alleged driver of the vehicle was arrested without incident.

“Further investigation led our officers to be able to link the suspect to all three of these incidents,” Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team said.

“He (Cummins) was held in custody and brought before the court and was remanded. These offences are very serious in nature and have an impact on businesses and victims. The Kelowna RCMP will work tirelessly to solve these investigations in order that they receive closure and that subjects responsible be brought to justice.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved the charges against the Kelowna man.

RCMP say the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have additional information regarding the case, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

