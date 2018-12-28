Kelowna man faces charges after urinating on bylaw vehicle

The man resisted arrest last night, and additional backup was required

A man was arrested and now faces charges after he urinated on a city bylaw vehicle.

On Dec. 27,at 9:41 p.m., RCMP responded alongside Kelowna City Bylaws to the 200 block of Leon Avenue for an unrelated matter, when police were advised of a male observed urinating on the city bylaws vehicle. When approached, police recognized that the male was grossly intoxicated, according to RCMP communications officer Jesse O’Donaghey.

The male was subsequently placed under arrest for causing a disturbance. He turned combative with officers and resisted their attempts to take him into police custody. Additional backup was required to gain control of the man.

The 40-year-old Kelowna man, suffered an injury during his arrest. He was assessed medically and faces potential criminal charges related to the incident, O’Donaghey said in an emailed statement.


