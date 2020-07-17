RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Kelowna man facing charges after auto theft investigations

A 21-year-old Kelowna man is facing numerous charges after auto theft investigations carried out by the Kelowna RCMP over the past month.

Police said on June 18, they received a report of an Acura Integra stolen overnight from the 700-block of Saucier Avenue. Later that day, officers with the Kelowna RCMP Target Team saw the car being driven by the suspect, but could not stop him as he was driving dangerously.

Officers recovered the vehicle in Peachland later that day.

On July 7, Kelowna RCMP received a report of a white Honda Civic stolen overnight from the 700-block of Yorkville Street. Two days later, on July 9, officers saw the stolen vehicle along Rutland Road South. RCMP Air Services monitored the vehicle from above. The vehicle was seen being driven in a dangerous manner in the Pooley Road area before being found abandoned in an orchard.

Frontline and plain clothes officers came to the area to search for the driver. Officers located 21-year-old Lenny Lipscombe in the area, who was taken into police custody immediately.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has since approved criminal charges for Lipscombe, who has been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and breach of court orders.

“Kelowna RCMP and its Target Team will continue to focus on Repeat and Prolific Offenders in order to reduce crime and pursue their efforts for a safe community every single day,” Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna Target Team said.

Lipscombe remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court on July 30.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
