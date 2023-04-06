Kelowna man found dead following snowmobile incident near Revelstoke

The 59-year-old man drove over a cliff in the backcountry on April 6

A Kelowna man was found dead after a snowmobiling incident in the backcountry near Revelstoke.

Earlier this afternoon (April 6), Revelstoke RCMP was informed of an incident northwest of Revelstoke where a snowmobile rider drove over a cliff. Police were later updated by the complainant that the rider was located at the bottom of the decline. Police, Revelstoke Search and Rescue and the BC Coroners Service then attended the scene by helicopter.

A 59-year-old man from Kelowna was found dead at the scene.

“The police investigation indicated this was a very tragic incident that occurred in extremely steep terrain,” said Sgt. Chris Dodds of the Revelstoke RCMP in a press release.

The rider’s name is not being released at this time.

The BC Coroners Service is continuing the investigation into this incident.

