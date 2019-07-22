Kelowna man found guilty of second-degree murder awaits sentencing

A Kelowna man found guilty of second-degree murder have to wait until the fall to find out what his prison sentence will be.
Steven Randy Pirko was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Christopher Ausman in June 2019.
Crown prosecutor David Grabavac appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna Monday to fix a date for Pirko’s sentencing, but first, a pre-sentence and Gladue reports need to be complete.
Grabavac said the reports could take up to eight weeks.
Grabavac will be back in court on September 16, to fix a trial date.
Pirko will not be required to attend.
